Pizza night Friday
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday for members and their guests. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet coming to Hart May 1
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will conclude it 2022-23 season with a concert by the world-renowned Los Angeles Guitar Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium at 308 W. Johnson St. in Hart.
The Grammy award-winning LAGQ is composed of four uniquely accomplished musicians bringing a new energy to the concert stage with programs ranging from bluegrass to bach.
The group constantly plays to sold-out houses worldwide. Their inventive, critically acclaimed transcriptions of concert masterworks provide a fresh look at the music of the past, while their interpretations of works from the contemporary and world-music realms continually break new ground. Programs including Latin, African, far east, Irish, folk and American classics transport listeners around the world in a single concert experience.
Tickets are available for this concert. To reserve tickets, contact artistic director Tom Kirk at tomkirk@hartseries.org.
MARSP annual meeting May 4
The yearly Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel (MARSP) meeting is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road. There will be information on insurance and legislators’ bills. Any retired school staff are extended an invite to this event by current members. Bring a friend to attend and or join.
For more information, call Linda or Louis Wolven at (231) 690-4827 or (231) 843-2718.
Free Soil-Meade clean-up day May 13
The Free Soil-Meade and Free Soil Village clean-up day will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 across from the Fee Soil Post Office. The clean-up will end at noon. No tires, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted.