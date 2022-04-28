Sons of American Legion spaghetti dinner May 7
The Sons of the American Legion Unit 76 is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner on Saturday, May 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Music to follow at 8 p.m. A minimum donation of $5 will be accepted.
All donations will support the building fund. Reservations are required by May 2. Visit the Post at 318 N. James St. or call at (231) 845-7094 to RSVP.
Fin & Feather Club hosting basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club will be holding a Basic Pistol Class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Cost of the class is $20 and it is open to men and women. You must register to take the class by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330.
This class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading and unloading, and how to shoot.
Public invited to Rotary presentation on Nigerian school, well projects
The Rev. Fr. Peter Omogo from the Samuel Omogo Foundation will speak to the Rotary Club of Ludington about the foundation’s work in Nigeria to provide clean water to villages and an effort to build an academy to educate youth so they might escape the cycle of poverty. The public is invited to attend the presentation at the Rotary Club’s noon meeting at the Ludington Area Center of the Arts on May 19.
Gloria Ann’s Catering will cater the meal. Reservations are requested to ensure that there is ample food for those interested in eating. The lunch fee, for those who plan to eat, is $10. Those who wish to attend without eating lunch can do so at no cost.
RSVPs can be texted to Betty Mousel, Rotary Club of Ludington’s international committee chair, at (231) 250-1273. Reservations can also be made online at www.signupgenius.com/go/8050F4DA5AC2DA5FB6-may19th.
Rotary President Chad Inabinet said donations toward the club’s local and international service work are appreciated.
Rev. Omogo has presented to the club before. Since 2021, the foundation has worked to bring clean water to the people living in the Nigerian state of Ebonyi, regardless of their religious, political, cultural or lifestyle statuses. The area has many small villages that lack access to clean water leading to many illnesses and premature deaths — including many children age 3 and younger. Woman and children often must trek miles each morning to seek water — often from contaminated creeks and streams, according to information from the foundation.
The foundation has drilled at least 368 wells since 2012 to provide clean water.
Its newest effort, in addition to drilling wells, is to build a school. That effort will be explained May 19.
Free Soil/Meade clean-up day is May 14
The townships of Free Soil and Meade and the Village of Free Soil will hold a clean-up day Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to noon. Tires and appliances will not be accepted. The clean-up will be held at the vacant lot across from the Free Soil Post Office.
Women Who Care of Mason County to meet May 3
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information, email wwcofmc@gmail.com.