Native plant workshop rescheduled for April 13
The All About Natives native plant workshop hosted by A Few Friends for the Environment and the World (AFFEW) and Plant it Wild, originally scheduled to take place today, has been rescheduled.
The event will now be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
Cheryl Gross, president of Plant It Wild, will give information about the benefits of gardening with native plants.
Space is limited and people can sign up by sending an email to AFFEW at sarab@affew.org.
Masked Singer event at Sandcastles April 21
On Friday, April 21, Sandcastles Children’s Museum will host an evening of food, drinks and entertainment during its Masked Singer event.
A panel of local celebrity judges will try to guess the identities of masked performers.
The adults-only, ticketed experience is a fundraiser for the museum.
Tickets are available at www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.com, and they’re also available at the museum’s front desk at 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Tickets are $50 each and will include dinner, one vote and one raffle ticket for door prizes. There will be a cash bar and additional vote tickets available for purchase.
New exhibit coming to WSCC’s Manierre Dawson Gallery
VICTORY TWP. — The West Shore Community College Humankind Series is hosting an exhibition of artist Megan Young’s works titled, “With What We Could Carry.” The exhibition will be presented at the college’s Manierre Dawson gallery, and is free and open to the public.
The exhibition opens on Thursday and runs through Friday, April 28. The opening reception will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the gallery.
With this exhibition, gallery receptions will begin to mirror the Student Senate’s lunch time food offerings. For this exhibition reception the college will be presenting a mac and cheese bar which will be free and open to the public.
Through sculpture and computational rendering, Young explores the complexities of heritage, labor and technological advancement. Her work juxtaposes ancient construction methods against digital fabrication processes, while considering how past models are shaping our visions for the future.
For more information on Young’s works visit www.MegLouise.info.
Young is an interdisciplinary artist with a background in interactive design, media performance and community organizing. Notable credits include ISEA in Hong Kong, Open Spaces in Armenia, SPACES in Cleveland and the Ammerman Center Biennial for Art & Technology. She holds an MFA in interdisciplinary art and media from Columbia College Chicago and is a visiting assistant professor of digital art at Indiana University.
This exhibition is presented as a part of WSCC’s Humankind series. This year’s theme of the series is “The Future of Work.” More information on the series can be found at www.westshore.edu/humankind.
LACA’s ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit opens Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ annual abstract exhibit, “Modes of Abstraction,” opens Friday, with a free public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m.
The exhibit features a vast array of abstract creations from area and regional artists and will be on display in LACA’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery through April 27.
Easter on the Green Saturday in Pentwater
The Pentwater Chamber of Commerce will host Colleen Plummer’s Easter on the Green Saturday at the Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., in downtown Pentwater.
The event will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their kids and families to meet the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt.
Easter on the Green is sponsored by the Antler Bar and Ludington Beverage Company.