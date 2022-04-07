MSP collecting donations for Purses with a
Purpose during April
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is gathering purses and bags, new with tags, to fill with new comfort items to benefit COVE and West Shore Community College. They will be distributed to survivors of sexual and domestic assault and other people in need.
Donations are being accepted through April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, as part of the Purses with a Purpose program.
Donations can be made throughout the month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday at the MSP Hart Post, 3793 W. Polk Road.
Suggested donations include new toiletries, candy, socks, hand sanitizer, hair ties, feminine hygiene products, oral hygiene products, chapstick, brushes, combs and lotions.
Purses with a Purpose is supported by MSP’s Women Leading Change employee resource group.
Lenten concert at St. Joseph’s April 11
A Lenten Concert will be offered at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, located at 2349 W. Jackson Road in Hart, on Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m.
The concert will feature the combined West Shore Community College Concert Choir and Chancel Choir of the United Methodist Church of Ludington and the Methodist Church’s Bell Choir, together with soloists, readings and congregational singing.
St. Joseph’s Church is blessed with amazing acoustics that make the sound of music resonate and create a holy and worshipful space. The public is invited to enjoy this opportunity to close the Lenten season and prepare for the joys of Easter.
Invasive species
treatment, removal Tuesday at Cartier Park
Help treat and remove a variety of invasive plant species from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Cartier Park.
A discussion to identify these plants will take place before the work begins. AFFEW partners with the City of Ludington, the Mason-Lake Conservation District and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area to eradicate aggressive plants.
The groups will be working on barberry during Tuesday’s event.
Participants are encouraged to wear long pants, sleeves and gloves. Shovels and clippers are helpful.
The invasive species treatment could be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Meet across from the dog park. For more information, visit www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.
Ludington Senior Center to host Mason County history talk April 13
The Ludington Senior Center and the Mason County Historical Society will host a “Let’s Talk Mason County History” breakfast on Wednesday, April 13 at the center, 308 S. Rowe St. Breakfast at the senior center will start at 8:30 a.m., and the talk will center on the Gibbs’ restaurant.
The presentation is open to the community.
Please call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841 for reservations.
Pizza night Friday
at American Legion
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Taylor Makowicki will be performing during dinner.