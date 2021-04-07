Library to distribute art supply packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will partner with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts to distribute art supplies in this week’s Fun Family Friday Activity packets. The packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville.
The packets will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. There are a variety of spring crafts and activities included in this week’s packets.
This week, supplies are provided for a watercolor glue flowers project inspired by the Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about art and Japanese artists.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs and services such as printing, faxing and copying from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both locations. Remember to browse the large e-book collection, and children’s e-books on Tumblebooks, through the library’s website. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Ludington Senior Center to distribute food boxes today
The Ludington Senior will distribute food boxes containing meat, dairy and a vegetable medley every Thursday in April starting at noon. Food boxes are for people age 60 or older, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Face mask and social distancing guidelines must be followed. There are no income requirements. For more information, call the center at (231) 845-6841.
Mason County GOP meets today
The Mason County GOP will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at 6:30. We will meet again at St John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington. Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will attend.
Amber Township Board to meet April 14
The Amber Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road, to discuss the formation of a planning commission with the township’s attorney. Face mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.