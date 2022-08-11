Ludington Senior Center to host ice cream social Aug. 18
On Thursday, Aug. 18, from 1 to 3 p.m., the Ludington Senior Center will host an ice cream social at its building at 308 S. Rowe St. The fundraiser for the center has ice cream donated by the House of Flavors. The old-fashioned function will be featuring four ice cream creations with names such as Chocolate Cherry Chiller, Peanut Butter Overload, Caramel Delight, and “Oh, Fudge!” Sandwich.
The suggested donation for these treats is $2 each, and the money raised from the fundraiser will go to improving programming at the center. This event is open to the public; customers can drive up, dine in, or enjoy the frozen treats and music outdoors on picnic tables.
PFLAG Manistee to meet in person Aug. 14
PFLAG Manistee — an organization committed to supporting and advocating for LGBTQ+ people in the Manistee and Ludington communities — will resume in-person meetings at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee.
At its August meeting, PFLAG will welcome Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director of the Manistee Friendship Society. This organization has offered valuable educational and training events in health and wellness to the Manistee community since 2002. The self-help and support groups focused particularly on mental health are important additions to the schedule of events at the Manistee Friendship Society. Kamaloski will share her experiences as director and how the society contributes such necessary resources to the Manistee community.
One area of mental health concern will be addressed at the Suicide Prevention and Awareness event on Sept.13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Armory Youth Project. This annual event will feature speakers, community resource booths, an art contest, food made by the youth from the Armory Youth Project, and a prevention walk.
Learn valuable information about this crucially important issue affecting so many people as well as the work of the MFS from Cassandra at the PFLAG Manistee meeting on Aug. 14.
The meeting will include updates on support for LGBTQ+ seniors and on PFLAG’s affiliation with LGBTQ+ individuals and allies from the Pride and Diversity in the Park event.
All are welcome at PFLAG Manistee meetings.
For more information, contact pflagmanistee@gmail.com.
St. Simon holding auction to help twinned school in Haiti
St. Simon Parish is sponsoring an online auction to help its long-time twinned school in Haiti increase enrollment to more than 1,000 children this fall. Join the fun by going to www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti. The auction will be open from noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 until noon on Saturday, Aug 20. Collected items value more than $4,500 including hotel stays, summer activities, gift cards, home decor, handmade items and new baby essentials.
This fall, many families from Cite Soleil, Drouillard, La Saline and other neighborhoods within Port-au-Prince, Haiti, want their children to transfer to St. Simon Parish’s twinned school, School of the Infant Jesus, because it is relatively safer there. In the absence of a functioning government, multiple gangs are controlling sections of the city making daily life including school attendance very difficult. Although the school is already full, the Salesian Sisters want to accept these children because they understand how important it is to the families.
This auction will help buy desks and supplies to welcome the transferring students.