FLSP to begin monthly guided hike at Ludington State Park
Friends of Ludington State Park announces the start of monthly guided hikes the third Sunday of the month beginning at 2 p.m. from the Warming Shelter.
Each hike will be led by two volunteer hike leaders and will cover different areas of the park. You do not have to be an experienced hiker to participate since hiking pace and length will vary depending on the interest of the participants.
Join hikers on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. for the inaugural hike.
For a complete list of FLSP events, membership information and more, visit www.friendsofludingtonstatepark.org.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a basic pistol class form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
The cost of the class is $20. Registration is required. Register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330.
Beer Brewing Workshop on tap Aug. 30 in Manistee
The Manistee County Library and North Channel Brewing are teaming up to bring a brand-new program to Manistee. Adults 21 and older can learn about the history and crafting of beer in the workshop “Brewing 101.” This free event will take place at North Channel Brewing Co. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Registration is required for this event and those interested can reserve a seat on the library’s website or by calling any Manistee County Library branch.
Attendees will also receive a $1 off a pint of North Channel Brewing Co. beer after the end of the program.
For more information details on “Brewing 101” and other Manistee County Library programs, visit www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.
Michigan Dunes NSDAR chapter to meet Aug. 20
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Society for the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, with a potluck hosted by Sharon Hedinger at Hedinger Cottage, 3013 N. Sahara Trail, Mears.
RSVP to Sharon by calling (231) 463-5349 or desk@oceana.net.
The program will be about the Oceana County Department of Veteran Affairs, with Jodi Slinkard as the presenter.
The fund will be DAR Service for Veterans
Those who can’t make the meeting are encouraged to make a contribution to Hindman Settlement School Flood Relief at https://hindman.org.
Walmart or Amazon gift cards may be mailed directly to Hindman Settlement School P.O. Box 844 Hindman, KT 41822.
Artist Claire Dickson offers macramé workshops at LACA
Artist Claire Dickson is offering a pair of macramé workshops at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts during the month of August.
Today, Dickson will host a macramé car plant hanger workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Students will learn basic macramé knots and how to create either a mini rearview mirror plant hanger or a large house plant hanger. All supplies, including a plant, will be provided.
Registration is $25 for LACA members or $30 for non-members and includes all supplies. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/macram-car-plant-hanger-aug-18/814 or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Dickson’s macramé plant hanger workshop will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. During this workshop students will learn basic macrame knots and how to create a plant hanger.
Registration is $35 for LACA members or $40 for non-members and includes all supplies, including a plant. Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/macram-plant-holder-aug-30/815 or by calling the arts center.
Dickson enjoys the natural look, symmetry, clean lines, and repetition of macramé. Her original macramé keychains, pot holders, wall art and coasters are available for sale on her Etsy shop, Northern Knots Studio, at www.etsy.com/shop/NorthernKnotsStudio.