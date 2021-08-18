Ramsdell to host Nutcracker auditions Sunday
The Ramsdell Theatre will host auditions for the upcoming production of “The Nutcracker” on Sunday. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., auditions will be held for girls with at least second-year experience in en pointe, and boys interested in partnering or demi-soloist roles. From 3 to 4:15 p.m., kids age 5-17, of any experience level, will be auditioned. This group includes students who completed first-year en pointe.
The Ramsdell is looking for boys who want to sword fight, youngsters to dance as surprise Mother Goose characters, and ballet students from entry level to advanced levels of study.
Most rehearsals are held on weekends, beginning Sept. 5. Dancers and dance students of all levels of training/experience are welcome. Auditions will be adjudicated by a panel of guest artists. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes in advance to register. Auditions are divided into two segments to help judges evaluate smaller groups. There is no audition fee. Enter at the Hardy Hall entrance at Maple/First Street.
The project is directed and choreographed by Ingrid Bond, and cooperatively unites dancers from numerous Michigan counties to prepare and present the ballet at the Ramsdell Theatre as a way to usher in the holiday season. The Nutcracker Ballet will be presented on Dec. 3-5 and 10-12.
Mitten Tree marks 35th year
Church Women United of Mason County started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986, making this its 35th year of operation. It is estimated that the group has given approximately 10,500 pairs of mittens since starting up, and it thanks everyone who helped it reach that milestone.
The Mitten Tree will continue this year with a few changes. The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year. Simply put them in a bag with your name on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington, and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and it can be reached by calling (231) 843-3711.
More pairs of mittens will be needed this year. Mittens can be handmade or purchased. Those who need yarn can contact Mitten Tree co-chair Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
DHD10 urges women to make use of cancer screening programs
According to District Health Department No. 10, there has been a decrease in the number of women receiving cancer screenings since the onset of COVID-19. The health department urges eligible women to take advantage of free cancer and health screenings through programs such as the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program, which provides free breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings to low-income women, and the Wisewoman Program, which helps participants understand their chronic disease risk factors.
DHD10 also offers diabetes prevention programs, tobacco cessation programs, birth control, sexual health services, and immunizations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule a screening or to learn more about the programs recommended, as well as other services for women visit www.dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is Saturday
The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, organized by the Mason-Lake, Manistee and Oceana conservation districts, will take place form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The local collection site is the Mason County Road Commission building, 510 E. State St., Scottville. Participants are asked to organize their drop-off materials beforehand, sectioning off oils, batteries, electronics and other like items and grouping them together. The tentative order for collection, from first to last, is: electronics, batteries, pharmaceuticals, pesticides/chemicals, and waste oil.
There is a weight limit in place, and if that limit is exceeded before 1 p.m., collection will close early. There is a suggested $10 donation. For more information, contact the Mason-Lake Conservation District at (231) 757-3707 ext. 5 or visit www.mason-lakeconservation.org.
Ludington/St. Simon class of 1956 to meet Sept. 10
The Ludington/St. Simon high school class will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Waterfront Park to mark the 65th year since graduation. Bring a lawn chair, a sack lunch and a beverage. Call (231) 843-2771 with questions.
LACA to host Arts & Crafts Garage sale Sept. 4
Local crafters and artists are invited to sell the lightly used supplies they are no longer using as well as artwork from their personal collection or artwork they have created during the sale.
The sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the arts center’s performance hall. Those wanting to sell items can purchase a 6-foot table space from $5 by calling (231) 845-2787 or stopping in to the LACA gift shop, 107 S. Harrison St., downtown Ludington.
Setup is Friday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LACA encourages sellers to use “garage sale” prices to encourage bargain hunters.