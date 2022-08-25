LHS/St. Simon classes of ’56 to meet Sept. 20
The Ludington and St. Simon classes of 1956 will meet for breakfast and brunch at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 20. Call Jo Ann at (231) 843 2771 if you can come, and leave a message. The event will be casual, and attendees will order from the menu.
This replaces the usual September Lunch.
Pentwater spots open for Gallery Stroll
The following downtown Pentwater galleries will open their shops to visitors Friday, serving complimentary refreshments and featuring unique art, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A map will be provided at each gallery to be signed at each location. Those who visit all galleries will be eligible for a drawing of $25 gift certificate. Galleries can be easily identified by a Gallery Stroll flag hung outside each shop.
• Art on the Town, 110 S. Hancock St.: Local artist are in the shop daily showcasing fine arts, pottery, sculptures, weaving, and photography;
• Jilly’s Gallery. 226 Hancock St.: Jilly’s gallery will feature artist Malinda Rene. She draws endangered species with the detailed process of pointillism;
• Kook’s Eye Gallery, 42 E. Second St.;
• Oldewick Post. 134 S. Hancock St.;
• Painted Frog Art Studio, 320 S. Hancock St.: Artist Michelle Anscombe has filled her gallery to include fine art pieces on canvas bags featuring dogs, stunning nature prints, original paintings and much more;
• Todd and Brad Reed Photography,190 S. Hancock St.: The artists are on site and their gallery showcases photography of the local Lake Michigan environment;
• Serenity Store, 560 Hancock St.: Serenity store will feature Amy Johnson. Her jewelry pieces are created to celebrate the unique style of each individual, and are designed one bead or stone at a time.
Fin & Feather Club to host basic pistol class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a basic pistol class form 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville.
The class teaches the proper handing of a pistol, loading, unloading and how to shoot.
The cost of the class is $20. Registration is required. Register by contacting Jim at (231) 907-8330.
Community Cats TNR sale extended
Community Cats TNR is extending last week’s sale due to additional donated items.
Items include a vintage dining room set and chairs, a solid wood dining table, French doors, shower doors, a child’s crib with mattress, a small entertainment center, a jewelry chest, kitchen ware, strollers and high chairs, clothing for babies, toddlers and older children, puzzles, miscellaneous tools, DVDs, CDs, linens, holiday decorations and more.
The sale is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the 4-H building at the Mason County Fairgrounds on U.S. 10.
Proceeds are used to pay for spaying and neutering, health checks and vaccinations for homeless cats in Mason County.