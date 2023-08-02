‘Make an Offer’ sale coming to Ludington Area Catholic School
St. Simon and Ludington Area Catholic School will host a “Make an Offer” sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and Friday, Aug. 11.
The sale will be held in the large storage room on the south side of the school, 700 E. Bryant Road, in Ludington.
Storage space has been overwhelmed with items, and “new homes” are needed for assorted gently used LAC school uniforms; 6- and 8-foot round diameter tables; 2-foot children’s tables; a manual typewriter; desks with drawers; file cabinets; signs with no designation or organization; unlabeled boxes of items; a standard size mattress; an accent chair; two podiums; student lockers; rolling chalkboards; student desks; small wooden chairs; wood-top tables of varying lengths; and more.
Shoppers who see something they could use are encouraged to make an offer.
U Dig It, AFFEW host open house Aug. 5
On Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to noon, U Dig It Community Garden and A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will host the Lucky 13 Open House to highlight the amazing garden that was established 13 years ago.
Tours of the garden will take place throughout the morning, plus information will be provided about youth and adult programs offered during the season.
The event will also focus on the relationship with Lakeshore Food Club and West Michigan Community Mental Health, Dimensions Unlimited.
This will be a fun, family friendly event that will include a variety of raffle prizes and free giveaways.
Library hosting Super Smash Bros. tournament
The Ludington Library will host a Super Smash Bros. tournament starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Entry is free, and everyone is welcome. Join in for the sixth rendition of the “Library Cup.” Tournament will play following Genesis stages and rules. Pizza, drinks and snacks will be provided, and prizes will be awarded.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids hosting ‘Sneak Peak Sale’
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids will be hosting a “Sneak Peek Sale” showcasing many of the beautiful items donated to its upcoming Purses with Purpose auction.
A large collection of new, gently-loved, and vintage purses will be sold from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in front of More Cottage Works on the corner of Rath and Ludington avenues during the Downtown Ludington Sidewalk Sales.
For those unable to attend the Purses with Purpose auction Aug. 17, the sale is a way to support the cause.
Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is a program of the Lakeshore Food Club, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting food insecurity and bringing dignified access to fresh, healthy food in Mason County since 2017. The Lakeshore Food 4 Kids backpack program provides nutritious meals and snacks to children who may otherwise go hungry during weekends and school breaks. By partnering with schools, volunteers, and local businesses, the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program strives to create a healthier and more equitable community for Mason County children.
LACA celebrates opening of August exhibits with artist reception Friday
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will celebrate the opening of its August exhibits “Nature, Beauty, and Whimsy,” featuring artwork by Sally Rose, Kristine Campbell, and Ruth Ananda in the center’s main gallery and Scott Frederickson’s “Paintings and People - All are welcome!” with an artist’s reception at 5-8 p.m. Friday in the center’s performance hall lobby gallery
“Nature, Beauty, and Whimsy” features a mix of 2D and 3D artwork including acrylic paintings, mixed media and fiber-based sculptures.
Rose received a master’s of fine arts from Indiana University and after 33 years of teaching, retired as head of the Fibers Program at Central Michigan University. The questions fueling Sally’s art practice are process-oriented experiments with handmade paper and sculptural form. Her work is shown regionally and nationally.
Campbell is a visual artist working in mixed media currently based in Michigan. She studied art at the University of Michigan while working toward a bachelors degree of fine art. She has exhibited work in the U.S. and Australia. Her current work explores color, design, and abstraction using floral motifs.
Ananda is a fine artist with an art degree from University of Virginia. She summers in Ludington and shows artwork year-round in North Carolina. Ruth’s semi-abstract acrylic on canvas paintings are inspired by the sights and sounds of woodland birds.
Frederickson’s “Paintings and People - All are welcome!” includes a mix of acrylic and oil paintings of abstract landscapes and real-world views.
In his early 50s, Frederickson discovered his interest and talent for painting. Over the next five years he attended many classes in Indiana, Florida and North Carolina learning a variety of styles and techniques.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison, Ludington. Exhibits can be viewed, free of charge, during normal business hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.