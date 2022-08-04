Charity Sew meets
Aug. 15
At the Aug. 15 meeting of Charity Sew at the Scottville Area Senior Center, participants will be making fleece hand and arm warmers and blankets.
Charity Sew meets on the third Tuesday of each month and is open to anyone who enjoys sewing and fellowship as they seek to enrich the lives of others.
Fleece and basic supplies will be provided. Sewing machines will be needed. If you cannot bring a sewing machine, you may reserve a loaner by calling Norma at 757-2315.
The completed items will be given to the Freserius Dialysis Clinic to provide comfort to those receiving treatment. The session is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; participants can come during any portion of that time span.
The Scottville Area Senior Center is located at 140 S. Main St. Parking and entry is available behind the building. Bag lunches are permitted, but senior meals are available by calling the center at 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. Masking os optional.
AFFEW beach sweep Aug. 17
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) is holding a beach sweep on Aug. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. Watch the sunset while beautifying our community. Meet at the south concession stand in Stearns Park.
Gloves and bags provided. All are welcome. For more info go to www.affew.org.
Reproductive rights freedom rally is Sunday at Rotary Park
Northwest Michigan for Reproductive Freedom will host a Rally for Reproductive Freedom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Rotary Park, 100 N. Lewis St., Ludington.
The community action event will feature speakers and live music.
Learn about the current state of reproductive rights in Michigan and efforts being taken to protect them.
Perseid meteor shower party Aug. 12
People of all ages are invited to attend the Perseid Party on Friday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Ludington State Park’s Lake Michigan Beach House. Join the Mason County District Library staff at the Ludington State Park for pre-meteor shower activities. The group will be joined by park interpreter Alan Wernette for a guided tour through the night sky. Don’t forget your flashlights.
Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are responsible for transportation to the park and park entry fees.
The event will be re-scheduled or possibly canceled in case of inclement weather. Visit the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page.
All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.