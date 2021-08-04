Mason County GOP to meet Aug. 12 at airport
The Mason County Republican Party will hold its regular meeting at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington. The public is welcome.
Hamlin Township tire recycling, collection is Aug. 28
The Hamlin Township tire recycling and collection day will be Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hamlin Township Transfer Site. Vouchers are required and can be secured at the Hamlin Township Office. Tractor tires more than 4 feet in height and 1 foot wide will not be accepted. Tires with rims will be accepted.
Bid on items in ReStore It Challenge Aug. 9
On Aug. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., bid on your favorite ReStore It Challenge item and help raise money for housing projects in Mason County. The event is hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, and features several items repurposed and given new life in artistic and utilitarian ways. Visit www.masoncountyhabitat.org to start bidding on lams, furniture and other items on Aug. 9.
Mason County Democrats to meet tonight at LACA
The Mason County Democratic Party will meet tonight at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, with the County Executive Committee meeting at 7 p.m. and the general membership meeting to follow right after, at about 7:30. For information, contact Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Take the bus to Big Sable today
Buses will be taking people from Ludington State Park to Big Sable Lighthouse today as part of the fourth Bus Day to Big Sable, hosted by the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA). There will be live music at the lighthouse from singer-songwriters Chris Kennedy and Eric Michaels from 1 to 3 p.m. Round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. and buses will load next to the park ranger’s office at Ludington State Park.
Transportation is $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and younger. Proceeds will be used to help SPLKA offset the costs of the buses for the day.
The two remaining bus days to Big Sable are Thursday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 11.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.