Alateen Rocks group meets Mondays
The Alateen Rocks of Mason County is a support group for teens 10-19 affected by alcoholism of a family member or friend. It’s a confidential and safe place to listen, share and be heard. Meetings are held from 8 to 9 p.m. every Monday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville. For more information, contact Gay at (616) 340-9025.
FiveCAP accepting donations for Toys for Tots/Gift for Teens drive
FiveCAP Inc. is sponsoring the Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens program in partnership with Synergy Media. The program provides all families the opportunity to have a toy or gift their children will love under the tree on Christmas morning. FiveCAP is currently accepting donations of new toys and gifts for children of 18 and younger.
The weather is turning cold as the holidays approach. Children’s dreams are turning more and more to what Santa will bring them. For parents who are struggling just to put food on the table or keep a roof over their children’s heads, the realization that there is no money for Christmas presents is weighing heavily on their minds and hearts.
Donation barrels are currently being placed in local stores and offices around Mason County. Donate any new, unwrapped toys or gifts, or drop off at the Mason County FiveCAP office at 302 N. Main St. in Scottville.
All toys/gifts collected will be distributed to parents on Dec. 14 and 15 at the Graystone Event Center next to the Holiday Inn Express in Ludington.
“We welcome all contributions, from stocking stuffers to larger gifts and family games,” said FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks.
FiveCAP staff and volunteers sort the gifts by gender and age group. Cash donations are used to purchase toys and gifts to fill any age gaps so parents have plenty to choose from as they are accompanied by a personal shopper.
For more information or to make a donation or volunteer, contact FiveCAP at (231) 757-3785.
A charitable contribution Form is available at www.fivecap.org. Or simply mail donations to FiveCAP Inc. TFT/GFT, P.O. Box 37, Scottville, MI 49454.
Toys for Tots/Gifts for Teens is not affiliated with any other holiday gift collection program.
American Legion to host pizza night Dec. 9
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 for members and their guests. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. There will be several toppings to choose from. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
‘Snow’ Better time to Read through Feb. 18 at Pentwater Library
The Pentwater Township Library is hosting a free winter reading program through Feb. 18, 2023. Read six books in 12 weeks. The program is for adults and includes prizes. For more information, call (231) 869-8581 or visit www.pentwaterlibrary.org.
Indoor Christmas bazaar Saturday at Scottville UMC
There will be an indoor Christmas bazaar with Christmas cookies and a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Scottville United Methodist Church, 114 W. State St., Scottville.