Grace Episcopal Church opening doors for Christmas services
By making it easier for people to travel to and from a new location, Grace Episcopal Church hopes to welcome more visitors to Christmas services.
A recent move into a larger space shared with Emanuel Lutheran at 501 E. Danaher St. means the congregation is looking forward to holding these special services with a larger group.
Local taxis will be providing rides with Grace Episcopal covering the cost. This service is offered to anyone in the community who would like to attend, not just members of the congregation. Free transportation will be provided for both “Lessons and Carols” on Dec. 18 from 7 to 9 p.m., and for Christmas Eve midnight service on Dec. 24 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Pickups will be done 15 to 45 minutes before and return trips will start immediately after each service.
The “Lessons and Carols” service alternates readings with well-known traditional Christmas music sung by the choir and congregation. The Christmas Eve midnight service is a full liturgy end eucharist highlighted by the Nativity story.
For more information or to reserve your ride, call (231) 843-3686, visit the church’s Facebook page, or email GraceEpiscopalLudington@gmail.com.
Improv workshop coming to arts center
The Comedy Project, a Grand Rapids-based theater troupe, is offering a relaxed and inviting chance to dip your toes into the fun of improv comedy during a two-hour workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. Registration is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
All workshop participants will receive admission to “The Comedy Project Presents Improv!” performance on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
During the workshop, the Comedy Project will introduce participants to a variety of exercises and improv games similar to what one might see on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” These games are designed to get people playing together, laughing, and practicing new skills. Participants can expect a highly interactive, supportive and fun experience.
The Comedy Project is a comedy theater and moonshine bar in Grand Rapids’ vibrant Westside Business District. The project opened its doors in 2019 after a successful crowdfunding campaign.
Christmas Eve candlelight services at Radiant Church
Radiant Church, at 409 S. Washington Ave., will hold two Christmas Eve service on Dec. 24. The first service is at 4 p.m. and the second is from 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Congregants are invited to bring their families and friends to join in the celebration.