LHS choirs holiday concert tonight
The Ludington High School Choirs will hold a holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Peterson Auditorium.
Luminary kits still on sale for Christmas Eve
Students from the Ludington High School and O.J. DeJonge Middle School chapters of the Business Professionals of America are selling luminary kits for residents to place outside their homes on Christmas Eve. Kits include 10 luminary bags, 10 tea lights and a set of instructions.
Luminary kits are being sold while supplies last for $20 per kit of $170 for 10 kits. They’re available at Ludington High School’s Peterson Auditorium from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday and at Cartier Mansion from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Other participating locations include Advanced Integrated Practices, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, the Ludington Senior Center, Ludington Yacht Sales and My Sister’s Closet.
BPA members learn employment and business skills through project-based learning opportunities like this. Raising money helps cover BPA expenses for membership, conferences and competition.
For more information, contact Melanie Tomaski at mtomaski@lasd.net or (231) 845-3880, or email Barbara Cooley at barbaracooley800@gmail.com.
Petitions available for conservation district board candidates
An election is coming up for the Mason-Lake Conservation District Board of Directors, and petitions are being accepted from interested candidates.
The board of directors includes five members elected to four-year terms. For the upcoming election, four seats are open, with two seats being three-year terms, due to appointments made in lieu of an election during the pandemic. The other two seats are for the full four-year terms. Some seats have candidates running for re-election, while others do not.
To be eligible for a position on the board, an individual must be a legal resident of Mason County or the west half of Lake County, and be 18 years of age or older.
Candidates must get petitions — either from the conservation district office at 655 N. Scottville Road, or online at www.mason-lakeconservation.org — obtain five supporting signatures, and return the completed petition to the conservation district office no later than Dec. 27.
Voting will be held at the district’s annual meeting on Feb. 24, 2022, or by absentee ballot.
For more information, contact Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry at (231) 757-3707 ext. 102.
Stage Left Theatre Company announces donation, new partnership
Stage Left Theatre Company’s Stratford on the Avenue festival raised more than $965 to donate to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in memory of Will Flewelling, the organization announced in a release.
Stage Left hosts Stratford on the Avenue each summer, and the organization chose the Childhood Cancer Campaign to be the beneficiary of its proceeds for the year. The Childhood Cancer Campaign will receive 100% of the net profits for the 2021 event.
In the release, Stage Left also announced a new partnership with the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“Stage Left has been presenting unique performances to our community at various venues since 2016, but struggled with not having a ‘place to call home’ or an indoor space to rely on when inclement weather strikes,” Stage Left Managing Director Lexi Kosla stated. “LACA has been kind enough to offer us a partnership that will allow us to continue producing quality shows but with much more potential than doing so without a supporting organization and physical space. We couldn’t be happier about this development.”
For more information about the organization, visit www.stageleftmi.org or call (231) 818-8368.
Library’s last virtual story time with Santa is Saturday
The Mason County District Library will host its final virtual Stories with Santa event at 11 a.m. Saturday on the library’s Facebook page.
Fans of Saint Nicholas can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. to enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own homes.
LHS class of 1960 schedules reunion
The Ludington High School class of 1960 will be holding a reunion on Sept. 16-18, 2022. Members of the class are encouraged to save the date. For more information, call (231) 843-9472.