Pennies From Heaven offers ‘Meet us Halfway’ match for 2020 Community Wish List
The Pennies from Heaven Foundation is offering a unique match for gifts that support the needs of nonprofits on the Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2020 Community Wish Lists.
The community foundation is in its fourth year of hosting the wish lists, which invite area nonprofits to ask for financial help from the community for near-term projects and purchases. These wish list ideas span the county geographically and across interest areas, including education, recreation, environment, arts, community development, health and human services and more.
The Community Wish Lists are organized into three funding levels: less than $500; $500-$1500; and $1500-plus. For a limited time, Pennies From Heaven is offering a “Meet Us Halfway” match, covering up to 50 percent of the cost of each individual wish granted from the first two funding levels, with a maximum match gift of $750. This match opportunity ends Jan. 9, 2021.
To grant a wish from your fund, contact Andrea Large, community foundation executive director, at alarge@cffmc.org.
Those who don’t have a fund at the community foundation can send donations directly to the nonprofit organization to grant their wish. Donors’ chosen nonprofit will then inform the community foundation that their wish has been granted.
Amber Township Board cancels Dec. 21 meeting
Due to the current MDHHS order limiting gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19, the monthly Amber Township Board meeting for Dec. 21, 2020 has been canceled.