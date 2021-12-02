Mason County GOP to host Christmas event, meet-and-greet
The Mason County Republican Executive Committee is hosting a Christmas event and meet-and-greet with Republican candidates for office at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. Local party chair Susan Boes said Republican candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general have been invited.
Candidates who attend will have an opportunity to speak with their prospective constituents about their plans for their respective offices. As of Thursday, Boes said Matt DePerno, attorney general candidate, has confirmed that he will attend.
To RSVP, email lyla@t-one.net. For more information, call Lyla at (231) 843-1462 or (231) 845-6300.
Charity Sew in Scottville Dec. 21
Sewers are invited to participate in the monthly Charity Sew session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 104 S. Main St.
Sewers will be making make fleece caps and scarves for the Mitten Tree, which is a Church Women United project to gather mittens, scarves and hats for area children in need of warmth during the winter season.
Participants do not need to join for the full session; sewers can attend for any portion of time.
Knitters and crocheters are also invited to join the group. Items completed will be donated to the Salvation Army for distribution. Fleece, patterns and supplies will be available, but sewers will need a sewing machine. There is an extra machine at the senior center and others could be made available.
Lunch is available through the center. Call (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session to reserve a meal.
For additional information on this workshop, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Glove, mitten drive in Pentwater
Pentwater Christmas in the Village is partnering with Mrs. Mullen’s Closet for a mitten and glove drive. Collection boxes are now in participating businesses. Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is currently in need of quality, waterproof mittens and gloves for children ages 3-12. Drop off a pair by Saturday Dec. 18 at any of the participating merchants, to help out our Oceana youths in need.
Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is an ongoing tribute to a lifetime of caring that Dyanne Mullen brought to the children at Hart Public Schools before losing her battle with breast cancer in 2010.
As the elementary principal in Hart, she saw many children without appropriate clothing to keep them warm and dry, so she began buying and stashing coats, gloves and various sizes of clothing in her office closet to share with these students. Over time, Mrs. Mullen’s Closet Fund has expanded to provide yearly grants to “closets” in all Oceana County elementary and early childhood schools. Currently it serves over 1,850 young elementary students throughout the county. Mrs. Mullen’s Closet is a donor advisory fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County.
Participating Pentwater merchants are Jilly’s, Good Stuffs, Antler Bar, Green Isaac’s, Cosmic Candy, Sun & Beach, Oldewick Post, Storybook Village and Port View Wine & Beer Market.