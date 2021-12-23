Activity packs available today at library
The Mason County District Library’s Fun Family Friday Activity packets normally distributed every Friday will be available on Thursday this week due to the holidays.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please take only one per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
This week’s packets include Christmas and winter activities. Make paper chains, craft with fancy cupcake papers and join the winter reading challenge.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about any topic of interest for kids and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter holidays, explore world religions and cultures, learn about geography and history and more. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try mel.org/kids for lots of great information and activities.
PebbleGo is one of the resources there available free to you and your child through the Library of Michigan. Go to www.mel.org/kids. Scroll to PebbleGo. Choose “Social Studies,” then “Holidays,” then “Christmas.”
Library announces hours for holidays
The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will be closed for the holidays Friday, Dec. 24; Saturday, Dec. 25; Friday, Dec. 31; and, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Current library hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Normal hours will resume after the holidays.
The library’s website, at www.mcdlibrary.org, is open 24/7.
Ludington State Park to host snowshoe events in January, February
Guided winter snowshoe walks and lantern-lit snowshoe hikes will be held in January and February at Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116.
No reservations are needed, and all winter events are free to participants, according to Alan Wernette, park interpreter.
Guided snowshoe walks are at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8 through Feb. 19.
There will also be evening walks at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, Jan. 29 and Feb. 12.
Each walk starts at the state park’s warming shelter and lasts about 90 minutes.
There are 60 snowshoes free to loan out for the walks. Snowshoes fit ages 8 and older.
The guided snowshoe walks are fun and “easy as walking,” according to Wernette.
Lantern-lit snowshoe hikes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. They start at the warming shelter and cover approximately 1 mile of lighted trails.
Bonfires at both the warming shelter and the state park amphitheater will be set up.
There will be free warm beverages and free snowshoes, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Ludington State Park is open year-round for trail hikes and camping.
LHS class of 1960 schedules reunion
The Ludington High School class of 1960 will be holding a reunion on Sept. 16-18, 2022. Members of the class are encouraged to save the date. For more information, call (231) 843-9472.