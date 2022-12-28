New exercise class at the Ludington Senior Center
Enhance Fitness is a group fitness class designed specifically for older adults that emphasizes strength, flexibility, cardio and balance exercises. The one-hour class, held at the senior center at 308 S. Rowe St. each Monday and Friday at 11 a.m., begins Friday, Jan. 6. Certified instructors conduct each class funded by the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan as part of the Engaging Wellness program. The class is free to seniors in the community and walk-ins are welcome.
LACA accepting online submissions for ‘Honoring Women’s Herstory Month’ exhibit
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an exhibit titled, “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine — Honoring Women’s Herstory Month” in March 2023.
Up to two works may be submitted and submission is open pen to all artists regardless of gender orientation.
The entry fee is $30 and allows submission of up to two different works in any 2D or 3D medium for consideration. The fee will not be refunded, in part or in whole, for any reason. In addition, the application and fee do not guarantee acceptance into the exhibit. Payment is by credit card or Paypal only. No checks are accepted.
An artist statement of 150 words or less that describes how the submitted work expresses the Sacred Feminine is required.
Visit artist.callforentry.org/login.php to apply by Jan. 22.
The exhibition is open to all 2D and 3D artists, national and international, working in all forms of painting, drawing, photography, graphics, digital, and sculpture are eligible. No reproductions or derivatives of original art are accepted.
Entrants must be 18 or older to apply. Submission is exclusively through CAFE — CallForEntry.
The exhibit will be on display in LACA’s main gallery throughout the month of March and the art center will host a free public artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 3.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.