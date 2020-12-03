Consumers Energy to conduct siren tests near Manistee River on Dec. 10
Consumers Energy announced the emergency public warning sirens and speaker systems near its Tippy and Hodenpyl hydroelectric generating plants on the Manistee River will be tested at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
Sirens are located near Tippy Dam, High Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch, Hodenpyl Dam and Red Bridge U.S. Forest Service boat launch.
The test will include a voice message, a 30-second siren and a second voice message. The public does not need to take any action during the test. The siren systems are tested each August and December.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) requires hydroelectric facilities to be able to quickly notify residents and visitors of any developing emergency at the plants. In an emergency, the sirens would be used only if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at one of the facilities. At that time, anyone on or near the river should evacuate at once to high ground. Additional information would be provided on local radio and television stations.
Consumers Energy has also offered a safety notification to those who visit dams in the winter.
“Ice on a reservoir near a hydroelectric facility is not reliable and should be avoided by snowmobilers, anglers and others,” said Neil Dziedzic, Consumers Energy’s executive director of hydro operations. “Also, ice-covered water down river from a hydroelectric facility should never be considered a safe place to walk.”
Library to offer Hanukkah-themed family activity packs Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute Hanukkah-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at library locations in both Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch, and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
This week’s activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. There are supplies and instructions for making a Hanukkah suncatcher, as well as holiday word searches, coloring sheets and crossword puzzles. Packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Mason County District Library Facebook page. Visit www.mcdlibrary.org for more information.
Victory Township cancels Dec. 7 meeting
The Victory Township Board has canceled its Dec. 7 meeting in order to comply with COVID-19 mandates, according to Township Supervisor Jim Mazur.