Veterans breakfast is Jan. 6
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s Veterans Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington.
For more information, call Dennis at (360) 620-9688 or email denster63@gmail.com.
Library to be closed Friday, Saturday for holiday
The Mason County District Libraries in Ludington and Scottville will be closed for the holidays Friday, Dec. 31, and, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Current library hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Ludington open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..The library website – www.mcdlibrary.org — is open 24/7.
Our Savior Lutheran Church to host New Year’s Eve worship
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 U.S. 10 in Scottville, will have a New Year’s Eve worship service at 7 p.m. Friday. The sermon topic will be “Shining/Eternal Light.”
For more information call Mary at (231) 757-2271.
Eagles hosting New Year’s Eve celebration
The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ludington is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Ludington Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 1354 is hosting an event called “Cheers to the New Year” from 8 p.m. Friday to 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 108 S. Harrison St.
The party is open to the public, but patrons must be 21 years old or older. The cost for non-members to attend is $5 per person.
Live music will be provided by the Steve Chapel Band.