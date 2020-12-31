Benzie Area Historical Society presents virtual lecture in January
The Benzie Area Historical Society will bring back its tradition of the monthly Benzonia Academy Lecture Series beginning on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 4 p.m., with the adaptation of a virtual presentation for the first time. The in-person lecture series has been temporarily suspended with the pandemic since last February.
January’s lecture is titled “How Much Power Should our Chief Executive Have?” and will be presented by Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science at West Shore Community College. Nagle will answer questions associated with the executive branch and the expansion of executive authority over time.
Topics will include the polarization of the electorate in recent years, executive orders and how they are impacted by checks and balances, the affect of traditions and norms on politicians, and more.
The presentation is part of the Benzonia Academy Lecture Series, held on the second Thursday of each month, and is sponsored by the Benzie Area Historical Society. To attend the Zoom lecture, visit the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Facebook page or website www.benziemuseum.org. For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.
Riverton Twp. Board cancels Jan. 4 meeting
The Riverton Township Board is canceling its scheduled Jan. 4 meeting. The next scheduled meeting is at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2021.
Health department to offer free radon test kits during January
January is National Radon Action Month, and throughout the month, any resident who visits their local District Health Department No. 10 office can ask to receive a free radon testing kit and resources to educate themselves about this environmental hazard.
By providing the kits, the health department is supporting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a nationwide campaign to educate Americans about the dangers of radon exposure.
Radon is a naturally occurring, invisible, odorless, tasteless, radioactive gas found in rock and soil. Radon is usually harmless but can become dangerous when it is trapped inside buildings and homes. It can seep into homes through cracks and small openings in the foundation; it doesn’t matter whether the home is new or old or built over a basement or crawlspace. In Michigan, nearly one in eight homes is expected to have a radon problem, and in some counties, as many as 45 percent of homes could be affected.
According to the EPA, each year radon is responsible for approximately 21,000 American lung cancer deaths and is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers.
For more information on radon or radon testing, visit www.dhd10.org/contact-us or call 888-217-3904 to connect with your local District Health Department No. 10 office.