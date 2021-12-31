Snowshoe events coming to state park
Guided winter snowshoe walks and lantern-lit snowshoe hikes will be held at Ludington State Park in January and February. No reservations are needed, and all winter events are free to participants.
Guided snowshoe walks are at 1 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8-Feb. 19.
There will also be evening walks at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, 29 and Feb. 12.
Each walk starts at the state park’s warming shelter and lasts about 90 minutes.
There are 60 snowshoes free to loan out for the walks. Snowshoes fit ages 8 and older.
The guided snowshoe walks are fun and “easy as walking,” according to Wernette.
Lantern-lit snowshoe hikes are from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. They start at the warming shelter and cover approximately 1 mile of lighted trails.
Bonfires at both the warming shelter and the state park amphitheater will be set up.
There will be free warm beverages and free snowshoes, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Veterans breakfast is Jan. 6
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s Veterans Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6 at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 S. James St., Ludington.
For more information, call Dennis at (360) 620-9688 or email denster63@gmail.com.
‘Funky Faces’ workshop is Jan. 8 at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a one-day Funky Faces workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.
Students will be instructed by Ludington artist Linda Sandow on how to create their very own mixed-media Funky Face artwork on an 8-inch by 10-inch canvas.
The workshop will focus on playful renditions of people’s faces. Participants will choose from examples of eyes, ears or noses, and create a whimsical abstract face of papers and paints.
Students should bring a ruler, scissors, reference photos and a snack. Sandow will provide paints, glue, papers, canvasses, brushes, markers and examples.
The workshop is open to all skill levels. “Non-artists” are especially encouraged to attend, as are children age 13 or older.
The cost of the workshop is $40 for LACA members and $45 for non-members.
Students will be required to wear a face mask at all times during the class per instructor’s request.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.