American Legion to host cookie walk, pizza night Friday
Cookies and pizza will be available Friday at the Ludington American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St. in Ludington.
A cookie walk will start at 4:30 p.m. at the Post. Members and their guests can select homemade goodies for $6 per box.
The crew will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for members and their guests.
Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. There will be several toppings to choose from and take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
WSCC Jazz Ensemble to perform today
The West Shore Community College Jazz Ensembles will perform a free concert for the community at 7:30 p.m. today at the college’s Center Stage Theater, at 3000 N. Stiles Road in Victory Township.
No ticket is required for attendance.
Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The community is invited to join the WSCC Jazz Ensembles and help bring community music back to Center Stage Theater.
St. Lucia celebration Sunday at Emanuel Lutheran Church
The celebration of St. Lucia is at 6 p.m. Sunday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher St. in Ludington.
Hear the story of St. Lucia and see a candle-it procession. The celebration will be followed by a cookie buffet.
Christmas caroling Dec. 18 in Pentwater
Community Christmas Caroling takes place at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater. Sing Christmas carols with live musicians and lift spirits at the Village Green in downtown Pentwater. Friends and family members are invited to participate in this community-wide event.
The Centenary United Methodist Church is the oldest church in Pentwater and was built in 1867. The vision of the church is to be the breath of god in community. Open to all, Centenary Church is a friendly, caring community, at www.pentwaterumc.org.