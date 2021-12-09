Library offers virtual story time with Santa Dec. 11, 18
The Mason County District Library is hosting three virtual Stories with Santa events, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18 on the library’s Facebook page.
Fans of Saint Nicholas can access the stories any time after 11 a.m. on the designated Saturdays to enjoy a cozy visit with Santa Claus from the comfort of their own homes.
The Mason County District Library is open for indoor service as well as curbside delivery from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult and masks are required while indoors. Virtual preschool programs are posted on Facebook Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Fun Family Friday activity packs, which include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible, are distributed every Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both locations.
Mason County GOP to host Christmas event, meet-and-greet
The Mason County Republican Executive Committee is hosting a Christmas event and meet-and-greet with Republican candidates for office at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington. Local party chair Susan Boes said Republican candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general have been invited.
Candidates who attend will have an opportunity to speak with their prospective constituents about their plans for their respective offices. Confirmed attendees include Republican gubernatorial candidate Donna Brandenberg; attorney general candidate Matt DePerno; secretary of state candidate Beau LaFave for Secretary of State; district representative candidate Andy Sebolt; 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall; 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley; and 2nd District Secretary Rebeka Curran.
To RSVP, email lyla@t-one.net. For more information, call Lyla at (231) 843-1462 or (231) 845-6300.
Northwest Michigan Health Services hosting COVID-19 vaccine, booster clinics today
Northwest Michigan Health Services is running COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area on Thursday. All clinics are for ages 5 and older and they include initial vaccines and booster shots.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and have proof of the birthdate.
Times and locations for the clinics are as follows:
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Benzonia, 6051 Frankfort Hwy.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Northwest Michigan Health Services office, Shelby, 119 S. State St.
Fraternal Order of Eagles to host Christmas Bazaar Saturday
The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., will host a Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be baked goods, crafts and holiday decor. Everyone is welcome — members, non-members and the general public included. For more information, call (231) 510-0020.