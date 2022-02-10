American Legion
Auxiliary meets Feb. 14
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the Post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
The Mitten, Sportsman’s hosting fundraiser for Lakeshore Food 4 Kids
The Mitten and Sportsman’s Restaurant are hosting a fundraiser for the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids program Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14. The Kegs for Cash event allows customers to buy a draft beer or Faygo pop and benefit the nonprofit weekend food “backpack” program for K-12 students experiencing food insecurity in the Ludington Area School District.
Dollars spent on the featured product during the Kegs for Cash fundraiser will be donated to Lakeshore Food 4 Kids to help with its mission.
The fundraiser starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and continues until 8 p.m. on Monday.
Mason County GOP meets today
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republicans will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 at the Lakeshore Resource Center, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.