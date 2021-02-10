Library to distribute Valentine’s Day-themed activity packets
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s theme is Valentine’s Day. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. A variety of Valentine’s Day crafts and activities are included. Visit the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about Valentine’s Day and sharing love and friendship that you can reserve for curbside pickup. Books like “The Great Valentine’s Day Mix-up” by Saxton Moore, or maybe “Village Full of Valentines” by James Stevenson. There are dozens of choices. Visit the Michigan e-library at www.mel.org/kids, choose a resource such as e-books, Britannica or Explora, and search for “Valentine’s Day” or “friendship” to find articles, videos and ebooks about the holiday.
St. Joseph Parish Hall to host drive-up fish fry events during Lent
St. Joseph Parish Hall, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart, will host drive-up Lenten fish fry events every Friday during Lent, starting Feb. 19 and continuing until April 2.
Each fish fry will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes fried pollock or baked tilapia, potatoes, vegetables, dinner rolls, coleslaw and dessert. The cost is $12 per dinner. For more information, please call (231) 873-5776.
Sheridan Township Board postpones meeting to Feb. 23
The Sheridan Township Board has postponed its previously scheduled Feb. 16 meeting. The meeting will now be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at the township hall.
American Legion to host drive-up pizza night Friday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will hold a drive-up pizza night on from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12. Orders will be taken starting at 4:30 p.m. Pizzas are 14 inches and thin-crust. Several toppings are available. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Call (231) 884-1393 or (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message. Customers are asked to have their order ready when calling. The Legion will ask for customers’ names, as well as the type and color of their vehicle. The total amount for the order will be given at the time of pick-up. Cash and checks are the only methods of payment accepted.
Customers will be will called you when their pizza goes in the oven to prevent unnecessary waiting. Pick up is in the back parking lot of the American Legion, 318 N. James St. in Ludington. There will be a sign where you are to pull up.
Customers are asked not to leave their vehicles. Pizzas will be brought to them. You do not need to be a member to place an order. Orders will be for carry-out only.