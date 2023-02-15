Community Church accepting scholarship applications
The Community Church of Ludington is accepting scholarship applications for educational assistance for the 2022-23 school year. Applicants must have grown up or currently reside in Mason County.
Also, applicants must plan to attend a two-year community college, a four-year college or university, or an accredited vocational or trade school. The church’s scholarship committee does not guarantee that an applicant will receive an award. Scholarship funds will be paid directly to the college, not the student.
Applications must be received by Community Church no later than Monday, April 3. Late applications will not be accepted. Obtain an application by calling the church at (231) 843-9275, emailing CommunityCh49431@gmail.com, or by writing to the Church Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 369, Ludington, MI 49431.
Lenten fish fry Fridays
at St. Joseph
St. Joseph and St. Vincent Parish will hold a Lenten fish fry every Friday from Feb. 24 to April 7 at 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart. Dinner is available for dine-in or takeout.
Serving time is from 5 to 7 p.m. and dinners are $13 each.
Dinners include a choice of baked or fried fish with a vegetable, potatoes, coleslaw, dinner roll and choice of dessert.
Mason County COVID testing clinic to be closed Feb. 21
District Health Department No. 10 announced that its Mason County COVID-19 testing clinic will at Safe Harbor Credit Union will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Mason County COVID-19 clinic will continue to return to its normal schedule on Feb. 22.