Artists sought for ‘Modes of Abstraction’ exhibit in April
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts invites visual artists of all ages to submit work for “Modes of Abstraction,” an abstract art exhibit taking place April 1-30.
The exhibit is open to all types of medium. Jewelry, prints, textiles, sculptures, ceramics, mobiles, collage, mixed media, photography, pastels and acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings will be accepted. Work in 2D should be ready to hang; no yarn, string or saw tooth hangers are allowed. Pedestals are available for 3D pieces.
There is a $5 entry fee for each work with a limit of three entries per artist. This exhibit is open to both LACA members and non-members.
Artwork will be accepted during LACA’s normal business hours — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — March 15 through March 26.
A public artist reception celebrating the artists of “Modes of Abstraction” will take place Friday, April 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Join for a chance to view the exhibit and meet many of the artists involved in the exhibit.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.
Bridge group seeks players
The group that plays bridge on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the Ludington Senior Center is seeking additional players. Games start at 12:30 p.m. Anyone who wants to spend an afternoon of fun and challenging game of cards should join. Contact John Fellows at (231) 843-3063 or Sharon Tushek (231) 920-0704 if interested.
Mason-Lake Conservation District moves meeting to March
The regular monthly Mason-Lake Conservation District board meeting has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at the Scottville Library, 204 E. State St. The public is welcome to attend.
MCC reminds students, parents of long weekend
Mason County Central Schools students will have a long weekend this week. There is no school on Friday, Feb. 18, to allow staff to participate in all-day professional development activities. The district is closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for mid-winter break. School resumes on Tuesday.
Library seeks input for five-year plan
The Mason County District Library has launched a survey to gather feedback to inform its strategic plan. One survey for general users is available now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCDLSocial. Another questionnaire, geared toward elementary-school students, will be available soon.
Information about digital surveys can be found at www.mcdlibrary.org and on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Hard copies can be picked up at the Ludington branch at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and the Scottville branch at 204 E. State St.