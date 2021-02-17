Mason County Dems offer scholarship opportunity to local seniors
The Mason County Democratic Party is announcing its annual essay contest, open to all high-school seniors in Mason County. This year, the scholarship amount has increased to $750. The question for this year’s contest is, “What political issues are important to young people today and why?”
The scholarship winner will be announced at the school awards assemblies, which are typically held in May.
Application forms with the rules and regulations can be picked up at each high school in Mason County after March 1.
Parents are asked to encourage their kids to enter.
For additional information, contact Ed Miller, Mason County Democratic Party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
The Mason County Democrats want to encourage all young people to be aware of, and involved in, the workings of democracy as they take steps to become responsible citizens.
No school Friday, Monday at MCC
Mason County Central Schools would like to remind parents that students will enjoy a long weekend this week. There will be no school on Friday, Feb. 19 or Monday, Feb. 22. Staff members will be participating in professional development on Friday, while Monday is the district’s mid-winter break. Class will resume as usual on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Ludington Senior Center to distribute food boxes
The Ludington Senior Center will have food boxes available for pickup at noon today. No early pickups are allowed. Food boxes are available to people age 60 and older and there is a limit of one food box per vehicle.