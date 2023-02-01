Dickinson, Carter to be featured in LACA’s main gallery in February
The artwork of Grayling-area artist Terry Dickinson and Ludington-area artist Laura E. Carter will be featured in the main gallery of the Ludington Area Center for the Arts throughout February.
The duo’s exhibit “Dickinson & Carter” runs Feb. 3-25 and features original oil and acrylic paintings of northern Michigan scenes and animals.
A free public artist reception celebrating Dickenson and Carter’s exhibit will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St. Hors d’oeuvre and drinks will be served.
Dickinson began his career in art in 1974 painting more than 50 history-related murals in the Bay City area to commemorate the nation’s bicentennial. He has continued his public art presence in Frankenmuth, Saginaw, Flint, Grayling, Ludington, Petoskey, Michigan Tech University and other communities and numerous private homes and businesses.
He is the former executive director of the AuSable Artisan Village gallery and cultural center in downtown Grayling. After 10 years of guiding the arts organization, Dickinson retired from AAV to focus his attention on developing his reputation as a studio artist. His work has been accepted in regional, national and international shows and has garnered him several best of show awards, most recently, the 2022 Juror’s Choice award best 2-D in the Northwest Michigan Regional Fine Art Exhibition at the Dennos Museum in Traverse City.
Carter first discovered her pleasure in painting, initially in oils and acrylics, nearly five decades ago. Following a career in nursing, she has once again had the time to “pursue again the joy of painting.”
Carter has displayed her paintings in numerous LACA exhibits, the former Golden Key Gallery and Pentwater’s Art on the Town Gallery.
Also on display at LACA in the performance hall lobby gallery throughout February will be “Everything is Everything,” featuring photography by Ludington-area artist Arin Scholtens.
New exercise program
at Tallman Lake Senior Center
The Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 Marshall Road, Fountain, has debuted a new fitness class called Simple and Sane Exercise. The one-hour session is held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the room adjacent to the center’s main gathering space.
Classes include seated and standing movements, along with the use of resistance bands, to improve balance and strength. The workout is tailored to every ability level, and regular participants can expect to increase repetitions and levels of resistance.
Also included are brain-fitness word games and tossing a foam ball to enhance eye-hand coordination, resulting in levity and laughter, which healthcare professionals agree can lead to better respiratory and heart health.
Oceana Cross Country Ski Association hosts free Winter Fest event
The Oceana Cross Country Ski Association will host a free ski event at the Pentwater Pathways from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The event is in conjunction with Winter Fest activities that weekend. The public is invited to use OCCSA’s adult and children’s equipment for free on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must be accompanied by an adult who will assist them in putting on equipment and skiing with them.
The event is contingent on weather and appropriate ski conditions, and if needed, will be postponed until Saturday, Feb. 18, the second weekend of Winter Fest.
For more information about location and ski conditions, visit www.oceanaski.org.