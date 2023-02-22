Ramsdell exhibit
celebrating Black artists ends Saturday
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts is presenting an exhibit featuring works by contemporary Black artists who reside in or are from rural Michigan.
“Journey of Discovery: Honoring the contributions of African Americans in rural Michigan,” is on display through Saturday at the Ramsdell, 101 Maple St., Manistee.
The exhibit is presented by the Ramsdell and the Manistee Area Racial Justice & Diversity Initiative (MARDJI), a group of concerned citizens who have come together to promote racial justice, diversity and inclusion in the region.
The “Journey of Discovery” art exhibition is on display from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Hardy Hall Art Gallery.
The Ramsdell, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is located on the ancestral land of the Anishinaabe people. This historic opera house in rural Michigan was erected in 1902, just 38 years after the institution of slavery was abolished in the U.S.
The Ramsdell believes it’s important to remember that there were Black people who journeyed to Northern Michigan, and that they, along with the other European immigrant groups and the Anishinaabe people already here, are a part of the history and fabric of the region, according to a press release.
MCC hosting mother-son dance Saturday
The Mason County Central softball team is hosting a mother-son dance from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway, Scottville.
Tickets are $10 per family and include a professional photo print.
Tickets will be available at the door, at Scottville Elementary School or the Upper Elementary School.
Proceeds will benefit the MCC softball program.
Ludington Senior Center announces new trip to Alaska
Due to an overwhelming response, the Ludington Senior Center is planning another 11-day trip to Alaska, Aug. 29-Sept. 2, through PML Travel. The trip includes round-trip airfare, four days and three nights with land tours including a Wilderness Express train ride to Denali, a Denali national history tour, visits to Anchorage and Seward, and a tour of Gold Dredge 8.
Then travelers board the Royal Caribbean’s Radiance of the Seas cruise ship for one week and experience Hubbard Glacier, Juneau, Skagway, Ketchikan, the Inside Passage, and other sites before flying home from Vancouver. The trip is open to anyone in the community.
For more information, call (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb.