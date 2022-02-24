Mason-Lake
Conservation District annual meeting is tonight
The Mason-Lake Conservation District’s annual meeting and open house will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, in Scottville.
The program for the meeting includes project updates, conservation booths, a staff meet-and-greet and hors d’oeuvres.
The election of board officers will also take place, with polls open from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The evening will wrap up with award presentations at 6:30 p.m. for Volunteer of the Year, 2021 Outstanding Conservationist and results of the board election.
The program is free, and no tickets are needed.
Our Savior Lutheran Church welcomes new pastor
Our Savior Lutheran Church at 765 W. U.S. 10 in Scottville welcomes the Rev. Kenneth Williamson as its new pastor. There will be a special Service of Installation at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and the public is invited to help the church welcome him.
LACA, FLSP to host ‘Celebrating the
udington State Park’ exhibit in August
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is in search of artists to submit artwork for its August 2022 exhibition “Celebrating the Ludington State Park.”
Artists of all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate. The exhibit is open to all types of medium: photography, drawing, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Artwork will be accepted May 27 through July 29. The cost is $5 per entry, and there is a limit of three entries per artist.
Money from artwork sales will be shared between the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the Friends of the Ludington State Park.
The Ludington State Park is known as the most popular state park in Michigan for its abundant natural resources and activities. The park is home to three campgrounds, sandy beaches, scenic sand dunes, the iconic Big Sable Point Lighthouse, wetlands, marshlands and forests.
Located 2 miles north of Ludington, the state park occupies 5,300 acres of land and is situated between the shores of Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake with several miles of beautiful shoreline along both lakes. The park also offers wildlife viewing from its extensive trail system.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, email info@ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787.
Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org to stay up to date on LACA events and happenings.
Library seeks input
for five-year plan
The Mason County District Library has launched a survey to gather feedback to inform its strategic plan. One survey for general users is available now at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MCDLSocial. Another questionnaire, geared toward elementary-school students, will be available soon.
Information about digital surveys can be found at www.mcdlibrary.org and on the Mason County District Library’s Facebook page. Hard copies can be picked up at the Ludington branch at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and the Scottville branch at 204 E. State St.
League of Women Voters, WSCC to host voting rights town hall Feb. 28
MANISTEE — The League of Women Voters Manistee County and West Shore Community College are hosting a voter information town hall via Zoom and Facebook starting at 7 p.m., Feb. 28.
According to the release from the group, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly will be a part of the town hall to answer questions. WSCC Professor Mike Nagle and members of the WSCC Student Senate will assist in fielding questions during the question-and-answer portion of the night following a formal presentation.
To attend this town hall live, visit the group’s website www.lwvmanisteecounty.org and click on “Events” at the top of the page. Then select “Your Voting Rights Town Hall” to join either on the Zoom link or on the League’s Facebook page where it will be live-streamed.
This town hall will be recorded and available later on the group’s website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.
This event is free and open to the public.