Library to distribute Dr. Seuss-themed activity packets Friday
In honor of the birthday of Dr. Seuss, the Mason County District Library will distribute Dr. Seuss-themed Fun Family Friday Activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the locations in Ludington and Scottville.
It’s time to celebrate the beloved children’s author and illustrator who was born on March 2, 1904. There are a variety of materials you can use to make your very own Seussian creations. Dr. Seuss said, “I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells.” What kind of nonsense can you create? Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for Dr. Seuss books and videos. There are dozens of choices. Search “Dr. Seuss birthday” in your favorite search engine to see dozens of great project examples. These packets are intended to be a no stress, relaxing and fun family bonding activity.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at Ludington and on the clothesline outside Scottville. Please take only one packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for curbside delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at locations in Ludington and Scottville. Remember to browse the library’s large ebook collection, and children’s ebooks on Tumblebooks through the library’s website. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
WSCC to host Zoom discussion on COVID-19 vaccine March 3
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College will host a virtual panel discussion about COVID-19 vaccines in the area at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 3.
Panelists are Dr. Paul Bilinski, professor of biology; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology, Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No. 10; and Greg Stewart, pharmacist.
They will address topics such as how vaccines work in the body, the logistics of how vaccines are being distributed, and more.
Community members are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.
A link to the Zoom event will be posted on the college’s Facebook page and its website, www.westshore.edu.
For more information, contact Renee Snodgrass at rsnodgrass@westshore.edu or call (231) 843-5869.
Registration underway for LACA’s virtual ukulele workshop with Lil Rev
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a virtual 12-bar blues ukulele workshop with internationally known ukulele artist Lil Rev (Marc Revenson) on Tuesday, April 20.
Lil Rev will instruct workshop participants via Zoom from his home in Milwaukee. Due to the current limitations on indoor gatherings this workshop will be 100-percent virtual with all students taking part from their home.
The April 20 workshop will take place at 1 p.m. During the workshop Lil Rev will instruct students as they work their way through eight classic 12-bar blues tunes.
“We’ll study common strum patterns, adding boogie notes to your strums, tremolo, triple strums, blues turnarounds, walking boogie-woogie, blues riffs and much more,” Lil Rev said.
The class is open to all players of all skill levels, but knowing basic chords and being able to read tablature is helpful. A PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs provided will be provided.
The cost of the workshop is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non-members.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787.
Participants will be set a Zoom link prior to the workshop as well as a PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs.