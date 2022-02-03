Local Artist Exhibit opens at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host its annual Local Artist Exhibit during the month of February.
The Local Artist Exhibit features both 2D and 3D artwork from a variety of artists from Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties.
The exhibit is an opportunity for area artists to showcase their most recent creations and also give area art enthusiasts an opportunity to view and purchase artwork from members of their community.
The Local Artist Exhibit will be on display in LACA’s main gallery and performance hall lobby gallery Feb. 4-26. The exhibit is free to view during normal LACA business hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LACA will host a public artist reception in celebration of this exhibit Friday, Feb. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. This reception will give community members a chance to view the exhibit as well as meet and interact with many of the artists involved.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
White Lake Chamber Music Society receives grant from GLE People Fund
The White Lake Chamber Music Society was recently awarded a grant from the Great Lakes Energy People’s Fund to offer instrumental music clinics for Whitehall and Montague band programs.
Great Lakes Energy members help to enhance the quality of life for people in Michigan communities through the People Fund. Bills of participating members are “rounded up” to the next dollar amount and grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations for charitable activities throughout their service area.
The White Lake Chamber Music Society is dedicated to support arts education and programs for youth and improve access to cultural programs for youth. It desires to support and strengthen existing school band programs and provide opportunities for students to expand their appreciation and knowledge of music.
Library to distribute activity packets for kids, adults Friday
The Mason County District Library’s Fun Family Friday Activity packets are distributed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at library locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch.
This week, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts will provide the activity
The Fun Family Friday activity packs include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
The library will also offer an activity for adults this week: decorating candle holders.
Please take only one packet each, as there are more than enough materials for the family to enjoy.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mdclibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interested for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter, explore local trails and look for animal tracks. What are the birds doing in winter? Borrow ice skates for the whole family from the library. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Visit www.mel.org/kids for free information and activities to enhance learning, offered through the Library of Michigan.
Vaccine, flu-shot clinic at LACA canceled
District Health Department No. 10 announces that a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic scheduled to take place Feb. 17 at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
To schedule a time to receive a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster at any DHD10 location, visit www.dhd10.org/schedule or call 888-217-3904.
Organizations interested in hosting vaccination clinics should visit https://bit.ly/3j52rSj.
Send general questions to info@dhd10.org or call 888-217-3904.
Email covid@dhd10.org or call (231) 305-8675 with COVID-19-related questions.