Eden Township to hold special meeting Feb. 9
The Eden Township Board has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
American Legion Auxiliary switches to Zoom for Feb. 8 meeting
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet will hold its Monday, Feb. 8 meeting via Zoom. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and the Zoom login can be found at www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Ludington Area Senior Center to offer food boxes for seniors today
The Ludington Area Senior Center will have food boxes for people age 60 and older today. Boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the senior center, 308 S. Rowe St. in Ludington. The food boxes will include meat, milk and produce. Boxes average 30 pounds.
For more information, contact Vickie Collins, senior center director, at (231) 845-6841.
Mason County College Access Network hosts FAFSA drive
The Mason County College Access Network is participating in an initiative geared at getting high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
Mason County CAN is hosting a giveaway sponsored by the Pennies From Heaven Foundation and participation from each of the high schools. Students can enter the sweepstakes by showing their school counselor a student aid report they receive when they complete their FAFSA. Students typically receive assistance from their parents, and families are asked to assist their graduating seniors.
The contest is called FAFSA Frenzy, and in Michigan, applications received before March 1 are eligible to receive the Michigan Competitive Scholarship. This year’s FAFSA uses 2019 tax information from parents and students. Completing a FAFSA is allows for students in Michigan to access TIP grants, and those who would like to take advantage of the Mason County Promise or earn a scholarship from the Community Foundation of Mason County need to complete the application, too.
The FAFSA can be found at www.fafsa.org. For resources, including tutorial videos to help with scholarships and FAFSA, they can be found at www.masoncountycan.org.