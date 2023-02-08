Spring CommUnity Auction starts Feb. 27
The Mason County Central Educational Foundation announced that its annual Spring CommUnity Auction will once again be held in an online capacity, with bidding starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and continuing through 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4.
The auction will feature hundreds of items donated or sponsored by local businesses and community members.
Sporting items, housewares, toys, services, entertainment and more will be included in the online auction.
Proceeds benefit students and staff members at MCC.
View items and register as a bidder at the MCCEF’s new auction website at https://mccef.betterworld.org. The website is expected to go live soon.
American Legion
Auxiliary to meet Monday
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington.
Chocolate sale to benefit cancer fund continues today
The South Bend Chocolate sale at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Payroll deductions are available for eligible Corewell Health employes.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the the Corewell Health Ludington Hospital volunteer pledge of $250,000 to support the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
Knitting Together workshop starts Feb. 14 at LACA
Knitting Together with Deb Borema provides an opportunity for kids, parents, guardians and grandparents to learn to knit together every second Tuesday of the month from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in Ludington. Registration is $5 for LACA members and kids, or $10 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Families can register to participate each month online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Participants will be able to choose a project to work on during the workshop. Borema will provide templates to follow and knitting instruction for all ages and skill levels. Families do not need to attend each month.
The first workshop will take place Tuesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.
Borema learned how to knit and sew from her grandmother. She plays an active role in Knittin’ at the Mitten, a supportive group of knitters, crocheters, loomers and spinners who meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at The Mitten Bar in downtown Ludington.