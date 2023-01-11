Libraries to host tea party Jan. 28
The Mason County District Library is holding a Fancy Tea Party at its Ludington and Scottville locations from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Families are welcome with children of all ages, dressed in their fancy finest or not. There will be a story, tea and snacks, games, and a photo area with accessories. Join Miss Katie in Ludington and Miss Emily in Scottville for a fun break in the winter weather.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
PM Twp. to meet at 6 p.m. on fourth Tuesday
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
The board’s fourth Tuesday meeting is now scheduled for 6 p.m. The exception this year is the fourth Tuesday meeting in December, which will be held at 4 p.m.
The board meeting on the second Tuesday of the month will continue to be held at 4 p.m.
Meetings are at the township hall building, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
State of Community Breakfast to provide economic forecast for region
The Chamber Alliance of Mason County will present its fourth annual State of the Community Breakfast on Feb. 1 at West Shore Community College.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Chamber’s website at www.ludington.org/state-of-the-community-2. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
The guest speaker for the event will be TaRita D. Johnson, senior vice president of talent and diversity at The Right Place, the Chamber’s partner in economic development, and the leading regional economic organization in west Michigan.
Prior to joining The Right Place in October 2021, she served as the director of the career center at Calvin University, where she was responsible for the center’s overall mission to equip students to succeed on their lifelong vocational path. She oversaw the center’s career coaching, employer relations, event and marketing analytics, and assessment. She was responsible for cross-divisionally creating and launching a career and life skills program, Calvin LifeWork.
This session, Johnson will provide an economic forecast for the Mason County area, along with an introduction and overview of the complex issue of talent retention.
She will address many underlying factors affecting retention and begin to dispel worker stereotypes that have become commonplace.
“We know high priority for our business community is talent and workforce and we are thrilled to have someone like TaRita Johnson join us to share insights and best practices,” said Chamber Alliance President and CEO Brandy Miller.
Miller will also present economic development highlights of the past year in Mason County, as well as changes within the Chamber organization.
The State of the Community Breakfast will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the North Lounge of the WSCC Administration Building. The cost is $25 to attend, breakfast buffet included.
Safe Harbor Credit Union and the Ludington Daily News are sponsors of the event.