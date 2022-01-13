Jan. 23 concert in Hart postponed due to COVID-19
The Hart Community Performing Arts Series announced Wednesday that the concert by the Argus Quartet, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
Artistic Director Tom Kirk stated that the Argus Quartet asked that the concert be rescheduled because of the omicron surge.
“Each of the contracts that we agreed upon for this 2021-2022 season allow for either of the parties to seek postponement based upon concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation,” Kirk stated. “We will be working with the group to find a mutually acceptable date and share that information with our patrons as soon as possible.
A makeup date will be determined later in the season.
LACA to offer variety
of winter workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will be hosting a wide range of workshops this winter to help area artists of all skill levels keep their creative juices flowing.
LACA’s pottery studio will be busy this winter with classes for adults and children on Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays. Instructors Mary Case and Bekah Bramer will each be teaching a variety of hand building workshops: a clay vase workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 16; a cups for two workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19; a clay mug workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30; a heart pocket planter workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26; a spoon rest from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2; and a clay goblet workshop from 3 to 5 p.m. starting Sunday, Feb. 6.
There will be a pair of three-week wheel-throwing classes from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays Jan. 13, 20 and 27, and Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Case will once again be teaching her Thursday afternoon kids class from 3:30 to 5 p.m. starting Jan. 27.
Deb Borema will host a weekly sewing class at 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 16 through Feb. 13. Students will start and complete a new project each week. Borema will also be hosting her youth sewing class at 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday, starting Jan. 11. The youth sewing class is free for children or grandchildren of LACA members. Non-members may become art center members for $40 to participate in the class.
“Chaotic” Mike Coleman’s popular acrylic pour workshop returns from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
Ellen Niemann will host a four-week beginning calligraphy workshop starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, Linda Sandow will host an interiors multi-media workshop at 10 a.m. and Marie Marfia will host a pastel portrait workshop at 6 p.m.
For more information about these and other workshops at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts or to register please visit ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops. A face mask is required for all workshops and to allow for distancing, workshop sizes are limited.
LACA is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.
Library to close
early Friday
The Mason County District Library will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, for staff training. Digital services will still be available. The library will open as usual at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Tough Stuff discussion group to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Join members of the Let’s Talk About the Tough Stuff group from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in front of the Ludington Library.
Bring posters to show support for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights bill.
Mason County March
for Life Sunday
Mason County Right to Life will host its annual memorial service and March for Life Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the church. At 2:30 p.m. the Silent March will take place from the church to the Mason County Courthouse. At 3 p.m. participants will return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments and fellowship.