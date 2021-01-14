Library offers snowflake-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library will distribute snowflake-themed activity packets outside the Ludington and Scottville library locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Please take only one packet per family as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible. This week’s theme is snowflakes. There are a variety of snowflake-themed crafts and activities for both indoor and outdoor fun.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.
Mason County GOP to meet today
The Mason County Republican Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at a new location, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St. in Ludington.