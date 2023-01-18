Review DNR’s plan for state parks, recreation plan by Friday
As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources works to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, it is turning to the visitors and residents who know and love these destinations for feedback.
The draft plan review and comment opportunity closes Friday. To review the plan, visit www.michigan.gov/stateparks. Send comments or suggestions to DNR-PRD-Planning@Michigan.gov.
The DNR Parks and Recreation Division manages 103 state parks and recreation areas, totaling more than 300,000 acres across Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. It also oversees the state’s boating program, the state motorized and nonmotorized trails system and 140 state forest campgrounds.
Ann Arbor Film Festival coming to LACA Jan. 27
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a screening of the 60th Annual Ann Arbor Film Festival at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
The Ann Arbor Film Festival, a pioneer of the film festival touring concept, has been presenting an annual tour of selected works from the festival since 1964 to galleries, art house theaters, museums, universities, libraries, microcinemas, and media arts centers throughout the world.
The public is invited to share in the excitement and tradition of the Ann Arbor Film Festival by experiencing the festival in Ludington.
The 70-minute program features eight award- winning experimental, documentary, animation, narrative, and hybrids from the most recent festival.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/ann-arbor-film-festival-screening-tickets-494002172797 or in the LACA gift shop.
Dinner and a movie Jan. 25 at Evergreen Covenant Church
Evergreen Covenant Church at 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch Township will offer a dinner and movie night at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. There is a suggested donation of $2 for adults. Children can attends for free. For more information, call (231) 898-2651.
Tree, shrub planting presentation in Manistee Feb. 2
There will be a tree and shrub planting presentation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 in classrooms A and B of the Manistee West Shore Community College location, 400 River St.
The workshop is for landowners and professionals interested in planting trees and shrubs. Space is limited for both events, so attendees are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
The two-hour presentation will be given by Josh Shields, Mason-Lake Manistee Conservation District wildlife biologist and Forestry Assistance Program forester, and and Cheryl Gross, president of Plant it Wild.
Topics covered include containerized versus bareroot stock, spring versus autumn planting, protecting trees and shrubs from white-tailed deer and other animals; the use of tree and shrub planting for timber production; wildlife habitat conversion and enhancement; planting of under-represented species; erosion control; and other conservation practices.
There will also be a tree planting experiment conducted by Shields.
The registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 27.
A suggested donation of $5 per person is requested to help offset organizational costs. Snacks will be provided.
Society of American Foresters continuing education credits will be available.
For more information, or to register, contact Shields at (231) 889-9666 or email joshua.shields@macd.org.
The presentation will not be recorded, but a PDF version of the topics can be obtained by contacting Shields.