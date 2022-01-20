Library to distribute activity packets for families, teens
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch. This week, there are Teen Activity Bags as well.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about making up games with paper plates and paper towel tubes. There are instructions and supplies for several games and activities. The teen packets include materials for making snowflake bracelets. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter, explore local trails and look for animal tracks, learn about geography and history. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Visit www.mel.org/kids for more information and activities. There are many free resources there through the Library of Michigan, including games and activities to enhance learning. Please take only one packet per family.
LACA hosting artist talk with Quill Redpath Friday
Artist and former police officer Quill Redpath will give an artist talk at 6 p.m. Friday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington. Redpath will discuss his first-ever art exhibit, “Once I was Like You,” which includes many portraits of homeless people he befriended while working with the Ann Arbor Police Department. Joining in for the artist talk will be social worker Gae Winn, who collaborated with Redpath as he worked to help the homeless in Ann Arbor. Winn wrote a poem about the need for empathy and respect for the homeless, which is also featured in the exhibit. Redpath said she plans to read the poem on Friday.
“Once I was Like You” is on display in the arts center’s performance hall lobby gallery until Jan. 29. It features about 25 portraits.
Mitten Tree continues all year
The Mitten Tree, a program sponsored by the Church Women United of Mason County and facilitated by the Salvation Army, is a volunteer effort that provides knitted, crocheted or sewn hats, mittens and scarves to those in need in time for Christmas each year. Volunteers can continue to drop off their donations all year to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Provide a name, address or email address, phone number and quantity of items donated. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached at (231) 843-3711. After April 10, yarn and patterns are available by contacting Mitten Tree co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.