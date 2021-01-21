Mason County Right to Life to hold memorial service, silent march Sunday
Mason County Right to Life will hold its annual memorial service and silent march on Sunday. The service will begin at 2 p.m. at Cavalry Baptist Church, 220 N. Jebavy Drive in Ludington, and the silent march to the Mason County Courthouse will start at 2:45.
A Donation will be taken up to benefit a Mason County Right to Life billboard project.
Assistance for water, septic, plumbing repair extended to Feb. 15
There is still time for area low-income households to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working order. Assistance through Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program to provide water access and septic and well repair and replacement as needed, has been extended to Feb. 15. Originally, the deadline was Dec. 30, 2020.
Eligible households at or below 200 percent or below Federal Poverty Level qualify for the assistance, which is offered to homeowners and renters so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub. The program also addresses needs for repair or replacement of septic and plumbing systems.
Renters applying for the program will need prior written approval from their landlord.
For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application for assistance at your local FiveCAP office in Mason County at (231) 757-3785; in Manistee County at (231) 723-8327; in Lake County at (231) 745-4617; or in Newaygo County at (231) 689-6688.