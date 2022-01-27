Snowman-themed activity packets
at library Friday
The Mason County District Library Fun Family Friday Activity packets are distributed every Friday at Library locations in Ludington and Scottville. The packets will be outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington branch and on the clothesline outside the Scottville branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Please take only one packet per family. The bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
This week, it’s all about snowman activities. There are instructions and supplies for several mazes, games and activities. The craft is to make owl magnets.
Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books about practically any topic of interest for children and families. Find out about the seasons, learn about winter, explore local trails and look for animal tracks. What are the birds doing in winter? Look for owls in one of our many local parks. Ask a librarian for suggestions of books and videos about your interests. Try www,mel.org/kids for many free resources through the Library of Michigan. There are plenty of games and activities to enhance learning.
Goal-setting sessions scheduled at WSCC building in Manistee
MANISTEE — Frank Tabaczka, a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC), will be hosting a three-session program titled “The SEARCH Method: A Self Analysis for Personal Improvement,” at the West Shore Community College building in downtown Manistee from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 16, and 23.
This three-session program focuses on goal-setting and how to navigate key areas of life to obtain successful results.
“I am thrilled to offer this program to the wonderful community of Manistee,” said Tabaczka. “We must get an accurate picture of our total life situation in order to set goals that give us the best chance to succeed.”
Tabaczka holds a bachelor’s degree in political science/pre-law from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in professional counseling from Central Michigan University. He has 30 years of experience as a college faculty member, 10 years as a college administrator and academic advisor, and 24 years as a private practicing therapist. Tabaczka is a speaker and lecturer on individual growth, a proponent of success through personal awareness and responsibility, and the creator of the SEARCH Method of personal growth and development.
To register for the goal-setting sessions, email franklifecoachcs@gmail.com or call (231) 233-8522. For updates on upcoming sessions, visit the Life Coach Counseling Services PLLC Facebook page.
American Legion hosting pizza night Friday
American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick-up. For pick-up, call (231) 845-7094 or (231) 852-0400 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Do not leave a message.
Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings will be offered. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.