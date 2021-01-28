Library to distribute bird-themed activity packets Friday
The Mason County District Library distributes Fun Family Friday activity packets each week at its locations in Ludington and Scottville. This week’s theme is winter birds. Activity packets will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, outside on the fence or near the west lobby at the Ludington location and on the clothesline outside the Scottville location.
The Fun Family Friday activity packs will include supplies and instructions for an activity or craft, with supporting web links and book suggestions when possible.
Make a cardinal out of paper, and create bird-feeders with pine cones. Check the library’s catalog at www.mcdlibrary.org for books and videos about birds that can be reserved for curbside pickup. Also visit www.mel.org/kids and choose a resource such as e-books, Britannica or Explora among many others, to find articles, videos and ebooks about birds.
Please take one packet per family, as the bags are set up with enough materials and supplies for a whole family to enjoy.
Currently the Mason County District Library is open for Curbside Delivery of library materials such as books and DVDs, and services such as printing, faxing and copying 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays at both Ludington and Scottville locations. Virtual preschool programs are posted Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
Visit www.mcdlibrary.org or find the Mason County District Library on Facebook for more information.
Victory Township Board to meet Feb. 8
The Victory Township Board has changed its meeting time from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m., and it will be held via teleconference.
Deadlines approaching for Community Foundation’s spring grant round, scholarships
The Community Foundation for Mason County’s 2021 scholarship application is open and accepting applications until Feb. 1.
Last year, 114 scholarships were awarded totaling $148,000 invested into students’ futures.
Scholarships are awarded once per year. To be eligible, applicants must be residents of Mason County and graduates of a Mason County public or private school. While many scholarships are for specific types of students, colleges, or fields of study, the application process is a general application.
Each individual application is reviewed and matched with the best-fitting scholarship source.
To apply, visit mason-foundation.org/scholarships/how-to-apply-for-a-scholarship.
The 2021 spring grant round is now open and accepting applications. The Community Foundation for Mason County awards grants to 501c3 organizations, churches, schools, agencies and governmental units serving the greater Mason County area.
The deadline for the application is Feb. 28. To apply, visit mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant.
For more information, contact Community Foundation for Mason County Executive Director Andrea Large at (231) 845-0326.
Assistance for water, septic, plumbing repair extended to Feb. 15
There is still time for area low-income households to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working order. Assistance through Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program to provide water access and septic and well repair and replacement as needed, has been extended to Feb. 15. Originally, the deadline was Dec. 30, 2020.
Eligible households at or below 200 percent or below Federal Poverty Level qualify for the assistance, which is offered to homeowners and renters so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub. The program also addresses needs for repair or replacement of septic and plumbing systems.
Renters applying for the program will need prior written approval from their landlord.
For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application, contact your local FiveCAP office in Mason County at (231) 757-3785; in Manistee County at (231) 723-8327; in Lake County at (231) 745-4617; or in Newaygo County at (231) 689-6688.