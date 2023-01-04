PM Twp. changes
meeting time for second Tuesday
The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board will meet at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the township hall building, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
The township voted to change the time of its second monthly meeting in late December.
The board’s meeting on the first Tuesday of each month will still take place at 4 p.m.
Mason County Dems
to meet Jan. 19
The Mason County Democrats will hold their Spring County Convention at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Lakeshore Resource Network, at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
All Democrats invited. Current state membership required.
For more information, contact chairperson Ed Miller at (231) 757-3729.
Book collection for Great Start reading program Saturday at Book Mark
The Ludington Writers’ Book Buddies are collecting books to help promote literacy in the community from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Book Mark, 201 S. Rath Ave., Ludington.
Donate a new book for a child 10 year old or younger and receive a coupon for a free beverage of your choice, compliments of Bob and Carole Kosanovich of Book Mark and Nautical Yarn.
The books will go to the Great Start InspiREading program in Mason, Lake and Oceana counties. People are encouraged to join and support Great Start and the reading programs it offers.
For those who can’t make it on Jan. 7, a book collection box will be available at Book Mark until Jan. 31.
Ludington Senior Center offers Zumba classes
Zumba classes, conducted by Regina Young, take place each Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Each class involves a total workout to music.
Monday classes are Zumba Toning using 1-pound or 1½-pound weights, and on the less intense Zumba Gold class is on Wednesdays, featuring dance routines designed for beginners, active older adults, and those with physical limitations using modified movements.
Young also offers Zumba Gold and Zumba Toning classes at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, respectively. Cardio drumming classes, also done to music, are offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
There is a charge of $6 per Zumba class and $5 for cardio drumming. Walk-ins are welcome and the classes are not restricted to seniors.