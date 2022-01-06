Today’s veterans breakfast canceled
The Destroyer Escort Sailors Association’s Veterans Breakfast scheduled for today has been canceled.
Lecture Series to focus on 1619 Project Monday
Mason County District Library and Abondia Center turn to education in the public lecture series Shifting Landscapes on Monday, Jan. 10, with a discussion about the 1619 Project from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts and on Zoom. The discussion will feature Robert Cook, emeritus professor of American History, University of Sussex on Zoom.
Cook is a historian of the United State during the Civil War with a particular interest in the intersection of race and politics during the 19th and 20th centuries. He has published several books on the Civil War and Civil Rights Era. The most recent title is “Civil War Memories: Contesting the Past in the United States Since 1865,” exploring the controversy over Confederate monuments. Cook has also written a number of articles on 19th-century American history published in journals such as The Journal of the Civil War Era, Civil War History and The Journal of Southern History.
Cook will lead the group in discussion of the 1619 Project. What is the purpose and scope of the project? How will it affect education in the future? How important is it to honestly examine the wounds of the past?
The Shifting Landscapes series is exploring six areas of life that have been reshaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Education is the third topic in the Shifting Landscapes series. In asking questions about the nature and purpose of education, the series seeks to address questions on people’s minds. It also hopes the information helps people get more from news sources, as well as professionals and others about science and news that matters to them.
Events are free, live or by Zoom. Tickets are not necessary but registration is helpful. To register visit mcdl.pub/sl-register. For more information, visit mcdlibrary.org or contact Thomas Trahey at ttrahey@mcdlibrary.org or Brooke Portmann, director of Abondia Center, at baportmann312@gmail.com
This project has been funded by grants from Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet Jan. 10
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 at the Post, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.
WSCC to hold auditions for ‘Almost, Maine’ Jan. 11
West Shore Community College will be holding open auditions at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11 for its upcoming production of “Almost, Maine.”
The romantic comedy will open March 3 and will be directed by Michelle Kiessel. The “Almost, Maine” production first opened in 2002 at the Portland State Company to critical acclaim.
Written as a series of nine vignettes, “Almost, Maine” shares several different stories of love and heartbreak all happening at the same magical moment on a wintry Friday evening, somewhere in the sparsely populated, northernmost reaches of Maine.
Adult actors of all ages will be considered when casting this show. No advanced preparation is needed. The casting needs of the show are flexible and Kiessel is looking to cast four to 18 actors.
Kiessel said the rehearsal schedule will be more flexible than the typical production, adding that it’s a good opportunity for people with busy schedules to audition.
The production will run March 3-5 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2 p.m.
For more information on the production and auditions, contact Kiessel at mkiessel@westshore.edu.
Oceana County Right to Life Silent March Jan. 22
Oceana County Right to Life is sponsoring its annual Silent March in memory of those lost to abortion on Saturday, Jan. 22 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., in Hart. The Silent March will begin at St. Gregory’s at 1 p.m. There will be a speaker. Following the memorial service, there will be a silent march for all of those willing will leave St. Gregory’s and walk to the courthouse for a prayer service before returning to the church. Refreshments will follow.
For more information, call Wally Carrier at (231) 233-1560.