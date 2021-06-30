COVE beach walk/run is Aug. 7 in Pentwater
COVE will be hosting a benefit beach walk/run on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Charles Mears State Park. The course covers paved, sand and beach surfaces.
Check-in and registration will start at 7 a.m. The 5k and 10k runs and 5k walk will start at 8:30. Register online at www.runsignup.com.
The entry fee for registration prior to Aug. 3, is $25; after Aug. 3, up to and including race-day, the fee is $30.
For more information, contact Lynne Cavazos at (231) 869-5939, (805) 705-5846 or lcavazos5939@charter.net.
Next Bus Day to Big Sable Point Lighthouse is July 8
The second Bus Day to Big Sable Point Lighthouse, hosted by the Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association. Lighthouse music fan favorite the Rough and
Tumble will be performing. Prolific songwriters, performers and born travelers; Pennsylvania-born Mallory Graham and California-born Scott Tyler have lived in their 16-foot camper since 2015, and has been traveling the nation since 2011 as a traveling folk-Americana duo. They will be preforming from 1 to 3 p.m.
The round-trip bus transportation is offered from noon to 5 p.m. on the day of the event and buses load by the house next to the park ranger’s office in the Ludington State Park. A transportation fee of $5 for adults and $2 for students 12 and under will be charged to help SPLKA offset costs.
For more information, visit www.splka.org or call (231) 845-7417.
Ramsdell to launch lecture series July 6
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee will launch its sixth run of the Tuesday Talks, Tunes and Tours series with a talk from Tara McCrackin, president of Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.
McCrackin will discuss how design can be used to benefit business.
McCrackin has had a long career balancing both her love for design and her passion for education. She has worked in corporate workplace design through a furniture dealer, a furniture manufacturer and an architecture firm, while also teaching design at Kendall.
In 2019, stepped into the role of president at Kendall.
In addition, the Ramsdell will also launch its next art exhibit featuring the Art Divas of Manistee on July 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A series of workshops and classes are also being offered concurrently with the exhibit, starting at 10 a.m. and led by Lynn Williams and Mary Wahr.
In addition to Williamd and Wahr, the Art Divas of Manistee include Chris Wucherer, Terry Barto and Jeanne Butterfield. They will present a variety of art, including 3D works, photography, paintings and crafts.
The show will run through July 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
A special opening reception will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 8.
All are welcome to attend, and there will be a cash bar available.
Both the lecture series and the exhibit reception require registration.
For more information, visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet July 19
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet on Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Post. A short meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by a burn your own steak dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner is for Auxiliary members and their guests. Tickets are $17 per person. Purchase tickets at the post by July 12.
Legacy Plaza grand opening set for today
The City of Ludington will celebrate the completion of the Legacy Plaza project with a grand opening at 3 p.m. Thursday. Mayor Steve Miller, Community Development Director Heather Tykoski, Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Sue Devries, 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall will be speakers. There will be a Little River Band of Ottawa Indians ceremony by Jay Sam and a ribbon-cutting by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce. Cheryl Wolfram will perform live. A ribbon-cutting for the Keeper’s Fish Shack, a new business located in Legacy Plaza, will follow.