Free Soil Schools reunion Saturday
The Free Soil Schools Alumni Association will be hosting its All School Reunion on Saturday at the Free Soil Community Center, 8480 N. Democrat St., Free Soil.
Those who attended Free Soil Community Schools and those who were employed by the schools, as well as friends of the school community, are invited to attend.
Dinner will be catered by Zupin Catering of Manistee. Dinner is first come, first served, and the cost is $12.
Reserved dinner tickets will be available for pick up at the time of check in.
If alumni, employees and friends of the Free Soil Schools do not wish to have dinner they are still welcome to attend.
Come enjoy an evening of catching up with friends and having a great time. There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Music will be provided by Duke and the Studebakers.
Doors will open at 2 p.m. for check-in, and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with music beginning at 8 p.m.
Free Soil Community Schools opened in school opened in 1913 and closed in 2013. A reunion is planned every five years.
Worm program coming to Ludington Library
The Ludington Library, at 217 E. Ludington Ave., will present a worm program at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17 in the library’s backyard. Learn all about what worms do for soil, gardens and the planet. This is a messy program, so participants are encouraged to dress appropriately.
All Mason County District Library programs are free. Children younger than 8 must be supervised by an adult.
Crafts at Ludington Senior Center July 28
A group from the Ludington Senior Center will be going to Faire Heart on U.S. 10 for an afternoon of crafts and fun from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 28.
The $10 studio fee will give plenty of choices to people who enjoy a crafting experience.
If crafters would like to choose from other, more involved items, they may have to pay a little more for the experience.
Call (231) 845-6841 for more information, to reserve a place, and transportation, if needed.