Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet Saturday
The Michigan Dunes chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at noon Saturday, July 16 at the Hart Community Center, 407 S. State St. in Hart. The host will be Barb Sikkenga, the program will be “American Indians/Women in American History” and the presenter will be Jean Blovits.
Sale benefits Cancer Patient Assistance Fund
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital will hold a sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to benefit the volunteers’ pledge to the Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
The sale is with the vendor Collective Goods.
Pizza night at American Legion Saturday
The Ludington American Legion Post 76 will be making pizza from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Post, 318 N. James St., Ludington. All pizzas are 14 inches with thin crust. Several toppings are available. Only cash and checks will be accepted as payment. Pizza is available for dine-in or pick up. For pick up, call (231) 845-7094 to place an order. If the line is busy, call back. Take-and-bake pizzas will also be available.
Proceeds benefit the American Legion Post 76 building fund. The County Line Band will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m. The event is open to American Legion members and their guests.
General Assembly to perform July 25
The General Assembly is playing a free concert at 7 p.m. Monday July 25 at Ludington’s Waterfront Park.
LHS Class of 1960 reunion set for Sept. 16-18
The 62nd Ludington High School reunion will take place the weekend of Sept. 16-18. Contact Darlene Ponko at (231) 239-0732 for more information.
Old Kirke to host talk on Gilmore Car Museum
The Old Kirke Museum will present Fred Colgren speaking on the Gilmore Car Museum at 10 a.m. today as part of its free “First Person Stories & Songs” series.
The Gilmore Car Museum is a nonprofit educational institution, dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the American automobile. Located in Hickory Corners, near Kalamazoo, the museum exhibits more than 400 vintage and collector vehicles and motorcycles from all eras in vintage buildings located on a 90-acre campus.
Colgren, the museum’s education director, was born in Kalamazoo in 1951 and graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in music, later earning a master’s degree in curriculum design.
He entered the U.S. Army for a short stint, returning to Kalamazoo to serve as choral director at Kalamazoo Central High School. Colgren continued to serve in the Michigan National Guard for 21 years during his time at Kalamazoo Central High School. Upon retirement Colgren was recruited to work at the Gilmore Car Museum. He is currently in his 10th year at the museum.
Fred is a big lover of art and antiques. He is excited about telling the story of the Gilmore Car Museum today.
The “First Person Stories & Songs” series continues each Thursday through August.
In addition, “Museums of the Manistee River Valley,” an exhibit highlighting the small museums in the area, is on display in the Lower Exhibit Hall along with the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
The Old Kirke is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the first two Saturdays of the month, July through October, and other days by chance as volunteers continue restoration and rehabilitation of the historic structure, located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.
For more information email oldkirkemuseum@gmail.com or visit the museum’s Facebook page.